President Trump to kick off NYC Veterans Day Parade

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — As America honors our veterans Monday, President Donald Trump will speak at the opening ceremony of the New York City Veterans Day Parade, making him the first sitting president to do so.

Monday marks the historic procession's 100th anniversary.

"It should not be politicized," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of Trump's parade appearance. "If he's coming here to truly honor veterans, God bless him," he added.

One of the parade's organizers touted Trump for his support to veterans and the military. According to the New York Times, as a citizen, Trump raised and donated money for the same parade when it was struggling to continue.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is focused on tackling security hurdles as the president appears in an open-air setting at the Eternal Light Flagstaff memorial at Madison Square Park Monday morning.

The memorial commemorates the return of U.S. armed forces from World War I in 1918.

The president is not expected to march along the parade route up Fifth Avenue.