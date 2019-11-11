Police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti in Upper West Side subway station: officials

Posted 12:58 PM, November 11, 2019, by

Police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti in the 103rd Street subway station along the No. 1 line. (NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti discovered inside an Upper Manhattan subway station, authorities said Monday.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit tweeted a photo of the offensive scribbling on the walls of the 103rd Street-Broadway station along the No. 1 train line, writing that the “anti-Semitic criminal mischief” was being investigated.

The graffiti included multiple swastikas as well as anti-Jewish sentiments written out, and a website address referring to Adolf Hitler.

PIX11 found the Web address to not lead to an active website Monday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.