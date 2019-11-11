Police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti in Upper West Side subway station: officials

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti discovered inside an Upper Manhattan subway station, authorities said Monday.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit tweeted a photo of the offensive scribbling on the walls of the 103rd Street-Broadway station along the No. 1 train line, writing that the “anti-Semitic criminal mischief” was being investigated.

The graffiti included multiple swastikas as well as anti-Jewish sentiments written out, and a website address referring to Adolf Hitler.

PIX11 found the Web address to not lead to an active website Monday afternoon.

