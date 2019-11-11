Police investigating after woman found dead in Bronx apartment: officials

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Bronx apartment building Monday morning, the NYPD said.

According to police, officers responded around 8 a.m. for a wellness check at the River Park Towers complex in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx and discovered the 43-year-old woman.

The unidentified woman was declared dead on the scene, authorities said.

The NYPD said units are still on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s cause of death is not currently known and her identity has not been released.

