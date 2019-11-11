Plane slides off icy runway at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as snow moves in

CHICAGO — An American Airlines flight slid off the runway Monday morning at Chicago O’Hare International Airport as snowy conditions and blustery winds led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the city’s major airports.

All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal, said American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein.

The flight originated in Greensboro, North Carolina.

At the time of the incident, there was light snow with visibility of less than a mile, wind gusts of 30 miles per hour and a temperature of 23 Fahrenheit.

As of 1 p.m., more than 900 flights heading to or leaving O’Hare and Midway International Airport were canceled due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Chicago until 3 p.m.