Kevin Hart makes first public appearance since car accident at People’s Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES — Some of the biggest names in Hollywood flocked to the E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday night.

One of the most surprising was Kevin Hart, who was part of a devastating car accident in September in Calabasas, California. Hart fractured his spine and has since been in rehab. This was the first major public appearance since his crash.

“Thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said when he took the stage to accept the award for comedy act of the year. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more — appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids … I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time.”

Others who took home awards include Gwen Stefani, who accepted the Fashion Icon Award.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters won reality show of the year.

P!nk was honored with a People’s Champion of 2019 award.

“I grew up in a family of activists and I know that one person can make a difference,” she said on stage. “You feel like your life doesn’t matter, get involved. I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids. Kindness today is an act of rebellion … there is a planet that needs help. Stop fighting each other and help each other.”

A truly poignant moment was when Adam Sandler awarded his good friend, Jennifer Aniston with the Icon Award. He praised her and called her “nice” about 10 different times in his tribute — and it was adorable.

“This town throws out a lot of awards but the People’s Choice, this has always been special to me. As actors, we don’t do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud. We do this for the money!” Aniston joked. “No, I’m kidding we do it for you guys. We really do. You all have been so good to me over the years, I love you too. When I first heard I had won this icon award the first thing I thought was holy s*** have I been around this long? But if I have any claim to this word icon, it’s because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut. ‘Friends’ was the gift of a lifetime and I wouldn’t be standing up here without that amazing show.”

Here is a look at some of the others who won at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

MOVIE OF 2019

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

“Toy Story 4”

“Captain Marvel”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“The Lion King”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Us”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019

“The Upside”

“Yesterday”

“The Hustle”

“Men in Black: International”

“Long Shot”

“Little”

“Good Boys”

“Murder Mystery” *WINNER

ACTION MOVIE OF 2019

“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“Captain Marvel”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

“Shazam!”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Five Feet Apart”

“Glass”

“Us”

“Triple Frontier”

“After” *WINNER

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

FAMILY MOVIE OF 2019

“Toy Story 4”

“The Lion King”

“Aladdin” *WINNER

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” *WINNER

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart” *WINNER

Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

Sarah Paulson, “Glass”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Glass”

COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”

Kevin Hart, “The Upside”

Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”

Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”

Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date” *WINNER

ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” *WINNER

Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

ANIMATED MOVIE STAR OF 2019

America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”

Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Beyoncé, “The Lion King” *WINNER

Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

SHOW OF 2019

“Game of Thrones”

“WWE Raw”

“Stranger Things” *WINNER

“The Walking Dead”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Riverdale”

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“This Is Us”

“Chicago P.D.”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things” *WINNER

“Big Little Lies”

“Riverdale”

“The Walking Dead”

COMEDY SHOW OF 2019

“The Big Bang Theory” *WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

“Modern Family”

“The Good Place”

“Grown-ish”

“Veep”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Schitt’s Creek”

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” *WINNER

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Queer Eye”

“Bachelor in Paradise”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019

“American Idol”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“America’s Got Talent” *WINNER

“The Masked Singer”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Challenge: War of the Worlds”

MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale” *WINNER

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” *WINNER

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” *WINNER

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

“The View”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” *WINNER

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“TODAY”

“Good Morning America”

“The Real”

NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” *WINNER

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2019

Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”

Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette*WINNER

Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”

T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”

Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”

Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

REALITY STAR OF 2019

Khloé Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” *WINNER

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kylie Jenner, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”

BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019

“Game of Thrones”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Queer Eye”

“Outlander” *WINNER

“13 Reasons Why”

“Stranger Things”

SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

“Stranger Things”

“Shadowhunters” *WINNER

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Supernatural”

“The Flash”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Arrow”

“The 100”

MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes *WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

GROUP OF 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK *WINNER

SONG OF 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita” *WINNER

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

ALBUM OF 2019

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Khalid, “Free Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You”

Jonas Brothers, “Happiness Begins”

Ed Sheeran, “No.6 Collaborations Project”

Juice Wrld, “Death Race for Love”

Taylor Swift, “Lover” *WINNER

COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton *WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

LATIN ARTIST OF 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G *WINNER

MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love” *WINNER

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”

Lady Gaga, “Enigma”

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”

Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”

Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”

Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World *WINNER

SOCIAL STAR OF 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik *WINNER

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock *WINNER

SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres *WINNER

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

ANIMAL STAR OF 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug *WINNER

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

COMEDY ACT OF 2019

Kevin Hart *WINNER

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

STYLE STAR OF 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles *WINNER

GAME CHANGER OF 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles *WINNER

POP PODCAST OF 2019

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”

“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”

“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”

“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”

“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad” *WINNER

“WTF with Marc Maron”

“The Joe Rogan Experience”