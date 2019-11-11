NYPD investigating Brooklyn egg attacks as potential anti-Semitic hate crimes: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a string of egg attacks in Brooklyn over the weekend as possible anti-Semitic hate crimes, the NYPD said Monday.

On Saturday around 6:15 p.m., a group of people threw eggs at a synagogue on Dahill Road, near 37th Street, in Borough Park, according to police.

No person was hit in the incident, but the group, who threw the eggs from the street, managed to hit a wall inside the synagogue, authorities said.

Shomrim volunteers and police are on scene investigating the egging of a shul on Dahill Road. #StopTheHate #EnoughIsEnough @NYPDHateCrimes pic.twitter.com/eWRgcWvvlH — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) November 10, 2019

Just a day later on Sunday, around 4:15 p.m., police said a group of at least three people ran up and threw eggs at a 50-year-old woman's back as she walked near 38th Street and 15th Avenue in Borough Park, just a few blocks from Saturday's synagogue egging.

The group didn't say anything to the woman and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Additional footage of today’s egging attack on 2 #BoroPark residents on 38th Street. When will this madness stop? @NYPDHateCrimes https://t.co/xktBucdIwG pic.twitter.com/mbttpuw5aK — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) November 11, 2019

The NYPD is investigating both incidents, as well as a third unconfirmed incident which Boro Park Shomrim tweeted surveillance video from.

The alleged attacks come a mid a rise in anti-Semitic crimes across New York City. More than half the hate crimes reported in the city so far this year are anti-Semitic, NYPD officials said in September.

While most of the incidents reported are acts of vandalism, as a whole, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City are up 63% this year as compared with last year, officials have said.

