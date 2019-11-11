NY Rep. Peter King says he won’t seek re-election in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — New York Congressman Peter King announced Monday morning he will not be seeking re-election in 2020.

"After 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford," the longtime GOP representative said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

"This was not an easy decision," King said in the statement.

"My time in Congress has been an extraordinary experience - an experience I wouldn't have even dared imagine when I was a kid growing up in Sunnyside or a college student loading and unloading trucks and freight cars at Manhattan's West Side Railway Terminal," he continued, looking fondly back on his years in politics.

King, currently in his 14th term in Congress, has served since 1993 after he was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

King first served New York's 3rd congressional district on Long Island until 2013, when he began representing the 2nd congressional district on Long Island.