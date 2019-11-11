NY, NJ area may get first snow, followed by frigid wind chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a balmy start to the week, a cold front will push through the region on Tuesday. Showers will develop early in the morning, but it may change over to snow as it tapers off early in the afternoon. A very cold mass will move into the region not only bringing the potential of record low temperatures, but also single digit wind chills.

Skies will cloud up through Monday night as high pressure moves well off shore. A southerly flow will keep temperatures in the 50s overnight.

Rain should start to move in during the Tuesday morning commute as the front pushes through the region. Winds will quickly shift to the northwest driving a very cold air mass into the region. There is the chance that the rain will changeover to snow before it starts to taper off during the middle part of the day.

If there is indeed a changeover, accumulations look to be highly limited as the ground temperature will still be above the freezing mark. Nonetheless, the potential for a dusting or coating will be possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Some spots well north may get closer to an inch due to the colder temperatures expected. Points east may also get a coating as the storm intensifies as it departs.

Initially, temperatures will start out at around 50 during the morning due to a south wind in play. As the front passes in the morning, the winds will change to the northwest driving temperatures down quickly through the 40s and into the 30s.

By Tuesday night, winds will be gusting to around 40 mph at times. Temperatures will continue to drop before bottoming out in the lower 20s. Wind chill values will be going down into the single digits across many parts of the region. Several record lows could be broken across the region. Central Park could break their current record low of 24 degrees as the current forecasted low of 22 degrees expected on Wednesday morning.

The sun will be out on Wednesday, but it will do very little to warm up the temperatures. Expect temperatures to only climb into the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.

For the latter part of the week, temperatures will moderate back toward 50 as high pressure moves in. The warm up will be short-lived as another pool of chilly air moves back into the region for the weekend. Fortunately, it won’t be as cold with in the low to mid 40s.