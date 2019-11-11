Midday with Muller: Community on edge after another alleged anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

Another alleged anti-Semitic hate crime has people on edge in Brooklyn. Plus, President Trump is back in his former hometown of NYC to honor veterans. Midday with Muller has your top headlines in the video above.

