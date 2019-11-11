Good Samaritan, 72, pistol whipped in Bronx robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Two men are being sought in connection with a robbery that occurred in Morris Park in mid-October, police said.

The incident occurred on October 17 at 9:07 a.m. on Wallace Avenue. Authorities say a 25-year-old man was walking to his residence when an unidentified man displayed a firearm, demanding his watch. A 72-year-old resident of the building saw what was happening and tried to intervene when the man struck him in the head with the firearm.

The male fled the location with another unidentified man, taking the watch. The elderly man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition with a laceration to the head.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.