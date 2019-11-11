Domestic violence resources nationwide, including tri-state area

Domestic and family health violence are common problems estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year.
It can include physical, sexual or emotional abuse, as well as sexual coercion and stalking by:
- a current or former spouse or intimate partner of the victim
- a person with whom the victim shares a child
- a person who is living with or has lived with the victim as a spouse or intimate partner
- or by any other person against an adult or youth victim who is protected from that person’s acts under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction.
In an emergency, victims of domestic violence should call 911 or contact state or local law enforcement officials.
Anyone looking for resources can reach out for help at the websites and phone numbers below:
- National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE
- Visit www.TheHotline.org.
- Safe Horizon Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)
- The New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906
- The New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-SAFE (7233)
- Legal Services of New Jersey Domestic Violence Representation Project at 888- LSNJ-LAW (888) 576-5529
- Project S.A.R.A.H (Stop Abusive Relationships at Home) at (973) 777-7638
- In the Bronx:
- Urban Resource Institute at 646-588-0030
- In Nassau County:
- Circulo de la Hispanidad, Inc. – Salva Domestic Violence Program at 516-889-2849
- Long Island Anti-Violence Project at 516-323-0011
- The Safe Center LI at 516-542-0404
- In the New York City area:
- African American Planning Commission (800) 621-HOPE (4673) *Offers culturally specific services to African Americans
- Allen Women’s Resource Center (718) 739-6200 *Offers Christian specific services
- Barrier Free Living (212) 677-6668 *Offers services to people with disabilities
- Connect (212)683-0015
- Crime Victims Treatment Center (212) 523-4728
- Edwin Gould Services for Children and Families – STEPS to End Family Violence (877)-STEPS-94 – OCFS Licensed and Approved.
- Food First Family Project, Inc. (877) 230-5705 – OCFS Licensed and Approved.
- Good Shepherd Services – Safe Homes Project (718) 499-2151 (Monday – Friday, 9am – 5 pm) – OCFS Licensed and Approved.
- HELP USA (718) 922-7980 – OCFS Licensed and Approved.
- Henry Street Settlement (212) 577-7777- OCFS Licensed and Approved.
- Jewish Board Family & Children’s Services – please see their website for the various hotline numbers. *Offers Jewish specific services
- Korean American Family Service Center (718)-460-3800 *Bilingual Korean/English; offers Korean specific services
- NYC Anti-Violence Project (212) 714-1141 *bilingual Spanish/English hotline; offers LGBTQ specific services
- Womankind (formerly New York Asian Women’s Center) (888) 888-7702 *multilingual hotline; offers Asian specific services
- New Destiny Housing (646) 472-0262 ext. 11
- Ohel Children’s Home & Family Services (800) 603- OHEL (6435) *offers Jewish specific services
- Queens Legal Services (917)-661-4500
- Safe Horizon (800) 621-4673
- Sanctuary for Families (212) 349-6009
- Seamen’s Society for Children & Families – Safe Passage (718) 447-7740
- Services for the UnderServed (S:US)- formerly Palladia, Inc. – (800) 621-HOPE (4673)
- Urban Justice Center – Domestic Violence Project (718) 875-5062
- Urban Resource Institute (888) 279-2211or(888) 252-2890
- Violence Intervention Program (800) 664-5880 *24/7 bilingual Spanish/English hotline
- Volunteers of America, Greater New York – to contact, use the NYC Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 621-HOPE (4673)
- In Rockland County:
- Center for Safety and Change (845) 634-3344
- In Suffolk County:
- Brighter Tomorrows, Inc. (631) 395-1800
Long Island Anti-Violence Project (516) 323-0011
- L.I. Against Domestic Violence (631) 666-8833
- The Retreat, Inc. (631) 329-2200
- Victims Information Bureau of Suffolk (VIBS) (631) 360-3606
- Brighter Tomorrows, Inc. (631) 395-1800
- In Westchester County:
- Hope’s Door, Inc. (888) 438-8700
- My Sisters’ Place (800) 298-SAFE/7233
- Westchester County Office for Women