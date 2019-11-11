Domestic violence resources nationwide, including tri-state area

Domestic and family health violence are common problems estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year.

It can include physical, sexual or emotional abuse, as well as sexual coercion and stalking by:

a current or former spouse or intimate partner of the victim

a person with whom the victim shares a child

a person who is living with or has lived with the victim as a spouse or intimate partner

or by any other person against an adult or youth victim who is protected from that person’s acts under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction.

In an emergency, victims of domestic violence should call 911 or contact state or local law enforcement officials.

Anyone looking for resources can reach out for help at the websites and phone numbers below: