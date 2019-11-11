Community leaders meet with incoming NYPD commissioner as new video of subway incident emerges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Incoming NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea met with faith and civil rights leaders in Harlem Monday morning.

"I think it was very productive," Shea said after the hour-long, closed door conversation.

Reverend Al Sharpton explained, "we are not going to tell you what you want to hear, we are going to tell you what you need to hear."

One of the topics of conversation was the use of force in the subway system.

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union was in the meeting with Shea. Lieberman told PIX11 after the conversation with Shea, "the NYPD's presence in the subways has to be one of protecting the public safety."

There's been outcry across the system over several recent arrests in the subway system.

An eyewitness sent PIX11 video of an officer trying to escort a man out of Penn Station Sunday at 2 a.m.

The eyewitness, who did not want to be identified said, "the officer shoves this guy to the stairwell and then down on the stars and starts screaming at him."

The NYPD responded to the video in a statement explaining, "officers assigned to address quality of life conditions within the Transit system observed a male laying on the ground outstretched in violation of New York City Transit Rules of Conduct inside of the mezzanine area outside of the turnstiles within the confines of Transit District 2/Midtown South Precinct. "

Police say officers escorted the man from the station, he returned and dropped to the ground when officers asked him to leave again.

"The individual then explained he was in possession of a MetroCard and wanted to enter the system, and was permitted to do so," a police spokesperson told PIX11.