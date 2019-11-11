Burglars take $140,000 of luggage and jewelry from Bronx townhouse: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A residence in the Bronx was robbed to the tune of six figures by two individuals on Saturday, according to police.

The robbery took place on Grosvenor Street on Saturday at approximately 5:16 p.m. The unidentified individuals gained entry into the townhouse by damaging the rear window on the balcony. Once inside, they took $140,000 worth of luggage and jewelry before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The Daily News reported the residence belongs to billionaire Don Ghermezian, developer of the American Dream complex at the Meadowlands.

