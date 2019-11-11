1 killed, 3 seriously injured in boating accident off Long Island: police

MATTITUCK, L.I. — Police are investigating after a boating accident off Long Island Sunday night left one woman dead and three other people seriously injured, officials said.

According to police, just before 9:30 p.m., the group’s 39-foot Cobalt boat struck a bulkhead about 50 years west of the entrance to James Creek in Mattituck.

All four people onboard the boat sustained serious injuries upon impact, police said.

Two of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital by fire department ambulance, while the other two were airlifted to another local hospital, according to authorities.

One of the passengers, 27-year-old Kelley Blanchard of Riverhead, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Local authorities are still investigating the crash.