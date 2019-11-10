Veterans Day 2019: Here’s what’s open and closed

Posted 3:16 PM, November 10, 2019, by

Every year on Nov. 11, Americans honor the 19.6 million active and former US service members who have gone to war.

Since Veterans Day is a federal holiday, that means not everyone is open for business. For the busy, the hungry and the bored, that might be an issue.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Monday.

Here’s what’s open and closed:

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Related Story
LI school for children with disabilities hosts Veterans Day parade

Kroger– Open regular hours

Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours

Movie theaters — Open regular hours (and veterans get perks)

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

Related Story
Trump to kick off NYC Veterans Day Parade next week

FedEx — FedEx offices will be open and operating with normal pickups and deliveries. UPS will also pick up and deliver packages as normal.

National parks — National Parks across the US are open and won’t be charging admission on Veterans Day.

CLOSED

Anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, is most likely going to be closed.

Banks are generally closed, although ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or get some cash.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday, and US post offices are closed as well.

If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure they aren’t closed. Some museums are open on Veterans Day, while others aren’t.

To confirm if your local favorite spots are open, call ahead to check if they’re open

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.