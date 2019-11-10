Understanding gender identity: What it means for teens coming out and their parents

Posted 10:35 PM, November 10, 2019

New York City is home to the largest LGBTQ youth population in the country.

More and more teens and young adults now identify as non-binary and gender non-conforming, but many — especially parents — don't really understand what that means.

Vanessa Mckenna, 19, was named John at birth. She came out as a transgender woman last year and began her transition this summer.

Louie McDonnel has a similar story.

"When I was younger, I was always playing stereotypical boy sports, but I always felt something was off," McDonnel said. "I realized I was transgender and came out to my parents when I was 18."

Their decisions to come out came with consequences.

"Everywhere I go people are going to stare at me," Mckenna said.

Dr. John Steever, from the Adolescent Health Clinic at Mount Sinai, has treated nearly 600 gender non-conforming patients, same as young as eight.

"My goal is to help them achieve the perfect alignment between body and mind," Dr. Steever said.

Resources are available below:

LGBTQ resources:  https://growingupnyc.cityofnewyork.us/generationnyc/topics/lgbtq/

Mt. Sinai Adolescent Health Clinic Services:  https://www.mountsinai.org/locations/adolescent-health-center

Jodie Powell: mother, activist and author of "The Bold World:" https://www.georgiany.com/

Michelle Hope at MHSEXPERT: http://www.mhsexpert.com/bio

