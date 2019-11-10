Teen, 16, shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A teenager was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

A teen was shot on McKeever Place on Nov. 10, 2019.

The victim, 16, was shot on McKeever Place around 7:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to a local hospital. The teen is not cooperating with police.

An NYPD official described the shooter as a man in his 20s. He’s believed to be about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. The man has a slim build. Witnesses said he fled toward Flatbush Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

