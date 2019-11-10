Record cold, wintry mix in the forecast for NY, NJ this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After record cold on Saturday, expect a chance for more record temperatures this week along with a wintry mix.

It was a nice ending to the weekend with highs in the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night with temperatures falling in the upper 30s.

Another mild day is on tap Monday as highs soar into the upper 50s with increasing clouds throughout the day.

The dry streak comes to an end as a strong cold front arrives on Tuesday. Record cold is in the forecast for Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will actually be a mild start to the day with temperatures near 50 early Tuesday morning. Rain will likely get underway during the AM rush.

As the cold air arrives, anticipate a transition to snow with a coating to 2 inches possible. The air that moves in behind the cold front Tuesday night will be the coldest air of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The air comes to the region from very close to the North Pole.

The bitter cold returns on Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits at times.