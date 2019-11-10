Man, woman dead after love triangle shooting in Brooklyn: police

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A man and women are dead after a triple shooting in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, at about 2 p.m., a 31-year-old man entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Utica Avenue near Avenue N.

He shot the 24-year-old woman in the head and shot the woman’s new 33-year-old boyfriend in the chest, before the turning the gun on himself, officials said.

Police said the woman died at the hospital. The new boyfriend is in serious but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital.

The suspect, who shot himself in the head, is also dead.