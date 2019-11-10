Doctor arrested, accused of performing ‘unnecessary surgeries’ on patients

CHESAPEAKE, VA — A local doctor was arrested Friday for health care fraud and making false statements related to health care, records show.

The FBI started investigating Javaid Perwaiz, 69, back in September 2018, after receiving a tip from a hospital employee who suspected he may have been performing unnecessary surgeries on unsuspecting patients, documents say.

Perwaiz’s patients advised hospital staff they were present for their “annual clean outs.” In many instances, reports say the patients were not aware of the procedures they were undergoing.

From January 2014 to August 2018, Perwaiz performed a surgical procedure on 40% of his Medicaid beneficiaries which amounted to 510 patients, reports show. Of the 510 patients, approximately 42% of them underwent two or more surgeries.

Witnesses also alleged that Perwaiz routinely used the ‘C-word’, referring to cancer, to scare patients.

Perwaiz remains in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail and has a court appearance on November 14.