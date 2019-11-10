Couple involved in Queens murder-suicide had recently separated, husband had history of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens — The 27-year-old bartender stabbed to death by her husband was estranged from him and no longer lived with him.

Donne Dojoy went back to their home Friday night to see her 33-year-old husband. It's not clear why she went there, but she was was found fatally stabbed inside around 7:30 p.m. Police say a man believed to be the victim's husband was found hanging from a tree in a nearby wooded area. His name was not immediately released.

Dojoy worked at Gemini's Lounge and Restaurant .There's now a makeshift memorial outside. Kabite Singh, a woman who knew Dojoy, said the victim was a "very good person."

"She didn't deserve to die like that," Singh said.

The deaths appear to be part of a string of domestic murder-suicide in the city this week. Police say a Harlem man killed his wife, their 5-year-old daughter and himself on Wednesday. On Sunday, a man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before killing himself. He also shot her new boyfriend at her Flatlands apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.