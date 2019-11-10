3 sought for shootout in Brooklyn street: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Police are looking for three men connected to a shootout in a Brooklyn street Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Just after 9 p.m. near the corner of Kingston Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights, two men took out guns and started firing at a third man, police said.

The third man proceeded to take out a firearm and return fire at the two who opened fire on him, according to authorities.

Luckily, no one was reported injured from the gunfire and no victims were found, the NYPD said.

Police say the first man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, the second man was last seen wearing a button-down jacket, and the third man was last seen wearing a wool hat with a pom-pom on top.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the men they’re looking for in connection to the shootout.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).