14-year-old girl arrested after well-known animal rescuer found beaten to death

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the beating death of a well-known animal rescuer in his Philadelphia home.

Court documents indicate the teenager is also charged with robbery, evidence tampering and other counts in the Nov. 4 death of 59-year-old Albert Chernoff.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Chernoff was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found partially tied to a bed with a head wound and slashing injuries on his chest.

Chernoff, a longtime city employee, went by the nickname of “Alley Cat” and used that name for his one-man cat rescue operation that was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn’t be reached Sunday.