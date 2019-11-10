1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbings at Upper West Side homeless shelter: police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is in police custody after stabbings at a Manhattan shelter left one man dead early Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of two men assaulted at the Basics Housing men’s homeless shelter on West 83rd Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues on the Upper West Side, authorities said.

According to police, when officers arrived they first discovered a conscious and alert 36-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso on the first floor of the building.

They then found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the torso on the third floor, police said.

Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the 22-year-old was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Authorities said the 36-year-old man is stable and also officially in police custody in connection to the fatal stabbing of the other man, though charges are pending.

The NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released, pending family notification.