Viral video shows police handcuff woman selling churros at subway station, confiscate her cart

Editor’s note: Videos embedded below feature obscene language.

BROOKLYN — Video of a woman being handcuffed for selling churros at a Brooklyn subway station is going viral after being posted to Twitter by a passerby.

The video, posted early Saturday morning, shows police officers speaking to the woman at the Broadway Junction station, where she was holding a cart of food that she was seemingly trying to sell.

Tonight as I was leaving Broadway Junction, I saw three or four police officers (one of them was either a plainclothes cop or someone who worked at the station) gathered around a crying woman and her churro cart. Apparently, it's illegal to sell food inside train stations. 1/? pic.twitter.com/sgQVvSHUik — Sofia B. Newman (@SofiaBNewman) November 9, 2019

Sofia Newman, an actress based in the city, according to her Twitter bio, wrote that cops gave the woman an ultimatum: either surrender the cart and receive a fine, or they’d take it from her and arrest her.

According to Newman’s posts, the woman was cuffed and her cart was taken away.

She kept trying to speak to one of the cops in Spanish, but the plainclothes cop kept rolling his eyes and saying things like, "Are you done?" and "I know you can speak English." Eventually, they cuffed her and unceremoniously dragged her and her cart away. 3/? pic.twitter.com/qVIfN7DO7u — Sofia B. Newman (@SofiaBNewman) November 9, 2019

According to the MTA website, it’s illegal to sell or distribute food inside of the transit system.

Police said the incident happened Friday evening.

“She was instructed in English and Spanish that she would be issued a summons,” a police spokesperson said, “and her property taken as evidence in accordance with procedure. She refused to cooperate and was briefly handcuffed; officers escorted her into the command where she was uncuffed. Her property was vouchered as arrest evidence and she was released within minutes.”

“No matter what the law says,” Newman wrote, “there is no reason why that many officers needed to encircle, demean, and police the poverty of that woman of color. It was an abuse of power, and yet another example of how broken our system is.”

Back in September, the MTA announced plans to hire about 500 new transit cops, with the agency seeking to fix issues in the system impacting the “quality of life.”

The transit cops was intended to battle the increasing number of fare evasions and assaults on workers, as well as tackle the homelessness crisis to better the quality of life of all commuters.

Police also confirmed to PIX11 News that, as first reported by Gothamist, the woman had been issued multiple summonses this year for unlicensed vending at the Broadway Junction station, and police have fielded numerous complains about unlicensed vendors at that station in particular.

Politicians, city leaders and other notable New Yorkers shared the video with comments of their own.

Our team is heading over to Transit District 33 and I’m reaching out to the Chief of NYPD’s Transit Bureau to try to intervene on this woman’s behalf. Thank you for standing up! https://t.co/aDcS9oQ0IB — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) November 9, 2019

So is this what our 500 additional transit cops are choosing to pursue? Terrorizing someone who’s just trying to make a living? This is excessive and heartless. https://t.co/1NWiXzyN94 — Antonio Reynoso (@CMReynoso34) November 9, 2019

We don’t want your 500 extra cops in the subway Andrew Cuomo—and your crackdown on people of color for at best minor offenses must stop! Videographer is admittedly swearing a lot, but appreciate people getting each other’s backs! #NoNewCops https://t.co/CeBXDaJLgF — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) November 9, 2019

Aliza Chasan contributed. Thumbnail photo courtesy Twitter/@SofiaBNewman.