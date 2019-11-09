Three sought in violent robbery of delivery man in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for three individuals in connection to an assault and robbery of a delivery man in Brooklyn earlier in November, according to authorities.

Back on Saturday, Nov. 2, around 4:45 p.m., the three male individuals approached and assaulted the 21-year-old delivery man on 48th Street, near Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park, police said.

After attacking the man, the group showed displayed a gun before stealing $380 in cash from him, officials said.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of the three man wanted in connection to the violent robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).