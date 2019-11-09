Queens woman fatally stabbed by husband in apparent murder-suicide: police

OZONE PARK, Queens — A woman who was found stabbed to death in Queens Friday night is believed to have been stabbed by her husband, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a person assaulted around 7:25 p.m. and found 27-year-old Donne Dojoy, of Queens, with several stab wounds in residential building on Albert Road, near Whitelaw Street, in Ozone Park, authorities said.

EMS responded and declared Dojoy dead at the scene, officials said.

While canvassing the area, officers later found the body of a man, believed to be Dojoy’s husband, hanging from a tree near the scene, police said.

Authorities believe the man found dead of an apparent suicide is the same person who fatally stabbed Dojoy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Resources

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within the tri-state area and the nation.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.