Newark man found fatally shot in car: prosecutor

ORANGE, N.J. — A Newark man was shot and killed in Orange on Saturday, found unresponsive by police inside of a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the county prosecutor.

Officials say police arrived at 67 Central Ave at around 12:50 a.m. where they discovered Shakur Cole, 35, sitting in a vehicle. Officers discovered him unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Orange Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.