Man critically injured when stabbed at Queens subway station: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was critically injured when he was stabbed at a subway station in Queens Friday night, according to police.

The call came in around 9 p.m. and responding officers discovered a 29-year-old man with stab wounds at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport station in Jamaica, officials said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, although he is not expected to die, according to authorities.

Police said they took two people into custody in the stabbing.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).