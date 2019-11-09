Man critically injured when stabbed at Queens subway station: police

Scene outside the Sutphin Blvd-Archer Ave-JFK Airport in Queens after a man was stabbed Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Citizen App)

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was critically injured when he was stabbed at a subway station in Queens Friday night, according to police.

The call came in around 9 p.m. and responding officers discovered a 29-year-old man with stab wounds at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport station in Jamaica, officials said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, although he is not expected to die, according to authorities.

Police said they took two people into custody in the stabbing.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

