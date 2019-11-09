‘Good Times’ is the next retro sitcom to get the live remake treatment

NEW YORK — ABC is bringing back its popular “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” variety special for the holidays, this time including episodes from the 1970s sitcom “Good Times,” as well as more from “All in the Family,” the network said.

The specials remake classic episodes of trailblazing producer Norman Lear’s most popular TV shows in front of an audience and airs them live. While the plot and setting are the same, new actors step into the old roles.

The first special in May featured episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” with Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, and Wanda Sykes filling the headlining roles.

The themes of Lear’s work from the 1970s, including civil rights and race relations, “are as relevant today as when they were first presented,” said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, which is producing the show.

The first show was nominated for three Emmy Awards and won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

As with the first special, Lear will again team up with Jimmy Kimmel to host the show.

“Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in the release.

ABC didn’t reveal which actors will star in the “holiday-inspired live event” set to air December 18.