Cyclist fatally struck by dump truck that fled scene in East Harlem: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a dump truck that apparently fled the scene early Saturday in upper Manhattan, authorities said.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was riding his bike near East 125th Street and First Avenue in East Harlem around 3 a.m. when he and the truck collided.

Authorities said the dump truck drove off, leaving the scene, but it is not clear whether or not he was aware he had hit someone.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity is not known at this time.

There have now been at least 27 cyclist deaths in the city so far in 2019.

Last week, 87-year-old Yevgeny Meskin became the 26th cyclist killed after he succumbed to injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 30 in Brooklyn.

Prior to Meskin’s death, there were 25 reported cyclist fatalities, according to the New York Times. This comes as the City Council approved a $1.7 billion “Safer Streets Master Plan.” The bill requires the Department of Transportation to come up with a five-year master plan by the end of 2021.

The plan must include:

150 miles of protected bus lanes

250 miles of protected bike lanes

500 bus stop upgrades

2,000 intersection redesigns

An overhaul policies relating to pedestrian signals, commercial loading and deliveries, along with parking policies