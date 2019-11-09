Bronx tutoring center robbed of $20,000: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A learning center in the Bronx that tutors students in the city was robbed of $20,000, police said Saturday.

A police spokesperson said an unidentified man broke in to Khan’s Tutorial on Starling Avenue through an open window at around 9:24 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Once inside, the man stole $20,000 from a drawer and the top of a desk before fleeing the scene, police said.

