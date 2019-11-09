Boy, 12, and girl, 1, missing from the Bronx: police

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Two children — brother and sister — were missing from the Bronx Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy, 12, and his sister, 1, went missing from 125 West 238th St., police said. The Citizen App first showed an alert of missing children just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the boy was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans; the girl was last seen wearing a gray dress.

According to police, if you know the whereabouts of, or have any information about, a person classified as missing, please notify the Missing Persons Squad at 212-694-7781. Favor de notificar a Missing Persons Squad 212-694-7781.