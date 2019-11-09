FLUSHING, Queens — An 11-year-old bot last seen Friday afternoon in Queens was reported missing, according to the NYPD.

Rongqi Chen was last seen near 46-21 Colden Street in Flushing at about 2:20 p.m. Friday, according to police, who ask the public for help in finding him.

Chen is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers, and was carrying a camouflage backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).