Atatiana Jefferson’s father dies less than a month after his daughter was shot by a Fort Worth police officer

Marquis A. Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson, died Saturday at the age 59.

His death comes less than a month after his daughter was fatally shot by a Fort Worth, Texas, police officer in her home. Atatiana Jefferson was his only child, family spokesman Bruce Carter said.

Marquis Jefferson suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital Friday night, Carter said.

“He ultimately just succumbed to, I don’t know, I can only say a broken heart,” Carter told CNN. “He just never recovered from the grieving process.”

He died at the Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas, the spokesman said.

On October 18, a Dallas County judge granted Marquis Jefferson a temporary restraining order, giving him full authority to make arrangements for his daughter’s funeral and burial.

“He was battling to be a part of her life to the end,” Carter said. “I think it just got the best of him.”

The father had sought the restraining order so he could be included in the arrangements but had a good relationship with his daughter’s mother and siblings, Carter told CNN last month.