7-year-old boy critical after falling out window of Bronx apartment building: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A young boy is fighting for his life after falling out of a ninth-floor window at a Bronx apartment building Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, just before 11 a.m., the 7-year-old boy fell from the window on the ninth floor of an apartment building located on Harrod Avenue, near East 174th Street, in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition, officials said.

It is not currently known if there was a window safety guard installed in the apartment.