Woman fatally struck by car in Brooklyn: police

Posted 11:08 PM, November 8, 2019, by

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A 50-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn last week, according to police.

The incident took place on October 28. At around 7:33 p.m., police responded to report of a collision at Liberty Avenue and Crescent Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered 50-year-old Vabita Arjune with severe trauma to her torso. EMS transported Arjune to Jamaica Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries this Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed she was attempting to cross Liberty Avenue when she was struck by a grey sedan which fled the scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

