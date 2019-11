FREEPORT, N.Y. — Two teenagers were stabbed near Freeport High School on Long Island Friday, according to Freeport Police.

Police could not confirm both of the teens were students of the school, but did say they were “high school-aged.”

Two fights broke out a few blocks away from the school — that’s where the teens were stabbed, police said.

One student transported themself to the hospital, another was taken to urgent care by EMS; both sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.