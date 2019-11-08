Teenager turns himself in over Borough Park anti-Semitic incident: police

BOROUGH PARK — A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with an anti-Semitic incident in Borough Park, according to police.

The 16-year-old turned himself in to police, though a spokesperson wouldn’t identify which incident the arrest was related to.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment.

APPREHENDED!!!

HCTF has made the first arrest in a series of Anti-Semitic incidents in #boropark @NYPD66Pct https://t.co/bu3Nh1uyfi — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 8, 2019

The NYPD hate crimes unit was investigating a string of attacks in Brooklyn over the weekend as potential anti-Semitic crimes.

The first three apparent attack happened the night of Friday, Nov. 1, with an additional incident occurring Saturday night, all in the Borough Park neighborhood, the NYPD confirmed.

Mark Sundstrom and Cristian Benavides contributed.