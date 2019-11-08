“Supernatural” star Misha Collins is serving up fun for families

Posted 6:55 PM, November 8, 2019, by

When actor Misha Collins is not slaying demons on the long-running series "Supernatural," he spending time in the kitchen.  He just released his first cookbook "The Adventurous Eater's Club" which is a guide to getting picky eaters to try new foods.   The family man will have more time at home as he finishes up the 15th and final season of "Supernatural."  The hit show airs Thursdays at 8pm on PIX11.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.