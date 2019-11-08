Scholastic Kids Press encourages young journalists

They are kid journalists sharing stories from their communities while covering critical topics and issues that matter most to young people.

Their stories are published on the program’s website, and featured in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, reaching more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.

Siroos Pasdar is 10 years old, and the newest member to the Scholastic Kids Press. Marley Alburez is 13 and already a veteran reporter. She wants to become a graphic novelist and hopes that her work will encourage other kids to read.

Amelia got the journalism bug when she began writing for the school newspaper in the 5th grade. Now the 13-year-old says she has aspirations of becoming a political journalist.

They were chosen from hundreds of applicants from across the globe. The Scholastic Kids Press is now in it 20th year and still going strong.

Reporters average about one story per month. They research story ideas, write them, and conduct interviews for the Scholastic Kids Press website.

When it comes to covering stories, it’s all about finding the right balance, and what they get out of it an experience of a lifetime. For more information on how you can get your kids involved, visit their website.