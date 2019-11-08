Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg weighs in on impeachment hearings during a conversation with PIX11’s Marvin Scott

Is the President of the United States above the law or not?

Democrats announced Wednesday they will launch public impeachment hearings next week. Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the hearings during a conversation with Marvin Scott.

“I think the public hearings will force congressional Republicans to either say that it’s somehow OK for the president to pressure a foreign country to back his domestic, political agenda or to finally go on the record and say that it’s not OK,” Buttigieg said. “I think that’s the bottom line.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and Republicans largely dismiss the impeachment inquiry, now into its second month, as a sham.

“There’s a lot of indications from the sidelines that Republicans in Congress, deep down, know that this is deeply wrong,” Buttigieg said. “The question is: can they summon the courage to say so in public?”

Some say this is an exercise in futility because, even if there are articles of impeachment in the House, the Senate will never go along with it. Buttigieg said he doesn’t have high expectations for the Senate.

“We’ve got to recognize that this isn’t about the politics. This is a constitutional process based on a simple question: “is the President of the United States above the law or not?”

