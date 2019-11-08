Person struck by train in Manhattan: MTA

MANHATTAN — A person was struck by a train in Manhattan, impacting the Friday morning commute.

A person was struck by a train in Manhattan, causing service disruption Nov. 8, 2019. (Left: Katherine Garcia/Right: Citizen App)

The person was struck at the 28th Street station, the MTA tweeted just before 9 a.m.

NYPD and FDNY personnel arrived at the scene. 

After a temporary disruption, southbound R, N, Q and W trains have resumed making most regular stops, according to the MTA.

Southbound R and W trains are bypassing 28th Street.

Commuters are advised to expect delays as congestion clears.

The injuries of the person struck were not immediately known. 

