OZONE PARK, Queens — A woman was fatally stabbed in Ozone Park on Friday, according to police.

Fire officials received the report at around 7:28 p.m. for the incident which took place on Albert Road. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

The perpetrator is still on the loose. Police say it’s a male and possibly someone she lives with.

The victim has yet to be identified. An investigation is ongoing.