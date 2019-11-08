NYCT Subway Twitter logs 1 million followers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

News about delays and service changes arrives in an endless stream on the twitter feed for the official New York City subway account.

On Friday evening, it announced the one millionth follower to the account.

It provides real-time information about work plans and even offers directions. Created in 2009, it is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To mark the milestone, MTA NYC Transit released a video in which employees, many of whom write and post the account’s tweets, read some of the meanest messages that have been tweeted at the account.

“We are glad NYCT Subway and NYCT Bus have proven to be such helpful resources. I’d like to thank Transit customers for being our eyes and ears, and helping us improve over the years. I would also like to thank the great digital communications unit for their unending patience, persistence and optimism, through every manner of subway life anomaly," said Sarah Meyer, NYC Transit SVP & Chief Customer Officer.

In October, the agency says it received more than 52,000 messages via social media from customers.