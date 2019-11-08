News Closeup: Christine Quinn, Greta Van Susteren and a look back at the Iran Hostage Crisis

Former NYC Council Speaker Christine Quinn has been busy since she left office in 2013. She ran for mayor that year, but was defeated in the democratic primary. Since then, she has turned her attention to helping homeless families find housing and economic support. Quinn is now the president and CEO of “WIN,” or Women in Need. We learn from Quinn how “WIN” is providing shelter, supportive housing and wrap around services for formerly homeless women and their children.

Also, Marvin Scott sits down with Greta Van Susteren for an in depth look at politics in Washington, including a look at the potential impact of next week’s public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.

And 40 Years ago this week, a group of Iranian college students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran, taking 52 American diplomats and citizens hostage. It led to a diplomatic standoff between the United States and Iran that would last 444 days until the hostages were finally released. Marvin Scott takes a look back at the day the hostages came home.