MTA reveals strategy to prevent falling debris

Posted 10:31 PM, November 8, 2019, by

After even more debris fell from an elevated subway track last week, the MTA says re-doubling its efforts to keep the public safe with new technology, techniques and training.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.