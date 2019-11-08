Midday with Muller: Dog stolen in robbery, bail reform efforts

Posted 1:34 PM, November 8, 2019, by

A chocolate Lab stolen during a push-in robbery: James Ford is live on the Upper West Side. Plus, the city is expanding its bail reform efforts. More than $100M has been allocated to the Supervised Release Program. And Canada’s biggest marijuana company is teaming up with the nation’s most famous rapper. Watch Midday with Muller now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.