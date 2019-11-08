Man in custody in Bronx attack of 81-year-old: police sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is in custody in connection with the shocking attack of an 81-year-old man reading a newspaper who was kicked from behind and knocked to the ground in the Bronx, police sources told PIX11.

The man has not yet been identified.

The victim was on Jerome Avenue near North Street reading a newspaper on Thursday morning when a man walked up from behind, police said.

Video shows the attacker kick the man. The victim's newspaper fell on the ground beside him.

The 81-year-old man's shoulder and wrist were injured in the attack.

PIX11's Aliza Chasan and Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.