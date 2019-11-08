Man charged in NJ fire that killed his father; victims found with stab wounds: authorities

JAMESBURG, N.J. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and aggravated arson in connection with a fire in New Jersey that killed two people, including his own father, according to police.

Jaree D. Kitchen was taken into custody on Wednesday, the day of the fire and now faces two counts of first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated arson, among several charges, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The two victims were discovered after the fire, which broke around 3:45 a.m. in the house on Sheridan Street in Jamesburg, officials said.

The Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed the autopsies, and found that both victims sustained stab wounds. The manner of death for both victims was ruled homicide.

No firefighters or police officers were injured in the blaze.

The daughter of a man who lives in the home told PIX11’s Kirstin Cole that she got the call and raced to the house. She said her grandmother lives just around the corner from the location.

The identity of the second victim has not yet been released.

Kitchen is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing scheduled for November 13.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jason Muller of the Jamesburg Police Department at (732) 521-0011, or Detective Deon McCall of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3848.

PIX11’s Kristin Cole and Kristine Garcia contributed to this report.